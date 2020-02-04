The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says the future is looking good for traffic flow in the state with new men and women set to be injected into the outfit for traffic management.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olajide Oduyoye said in an interview in Lagos on Tuesday that the authority would on Wednesday graduate a new set of officers to enhance traffic management.

Okada/Keke ban: LASTMA hails compliance

Oduyoye said that LASTMA also had another two tow trucks coming into the system for effective removal of obstructions on the road.

“We have our cadet that have been trained and they will pass out tomorrow, so we will have more men and women controlling traffic in the state.

“The authority has another two tow trucks coming into the system that will be operational in February. This will aid dealing with the breakdown vehicles.

“So, the future is looking cool for traffic flow in the state,” the LASTMA boss said.

Oduyoye, who noted that the compliance of commercial motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (Keke) operators to the ban and restriction in the state was good, urged motorists not to create traffic bottlenecks on the road.

He advised: “Do not block a junction when you don’t have to block it, let your neighbour go if they need to go. If they are not going in your direction, it means you are not competing for the same road space.

“Even if a vehicle occupies one space in front of you, what is the value of that space in terms of time? It is not more than two seconds.

“Why do we have so many fights in not wanting to give way to one another? Why do we fight when minor incidents happen and we come out of vehicles, argue and fight that leads to nothing?

“All it does is complete traffic chaos. We should search our minds every single day to make sure that we individually are not part of those that are creating traffic gridlock and chaos on Lagos roads.”

(NAN)