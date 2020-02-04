The national weather agency on Tuesday said South Korea is expected to see the strongest cold wave this winter, with the wind-chill reaching minus 19 C in the country’s capital.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said it is set to issue a cold snap alert for much of the country, with the northeastern province of Gangwon to be placed under a cold wave warning.

It added the country’s southwestern provinces of Jeolla, southeastern provinces of Gyeongsang and Jeju Island may see snow or rain in the early morning.

The KMA Seoul’s forecast to drop to minus 12 C, the lowest this season, with the wind-chill temperature estimated to be minus 19 C.

According to the KMA, the morning temperatures across the country are projected to plunge by at least 5 C from the previous day.

It said its recording minus 10 C in the central administrative city of Sejong and minus 9 C in the western port city of Incheon.

The agency said daily highs would range between minus 4 C and minus 5 C across the country, 4-7 C lower than the 30-year average.

The KMA said the cold spell is expected to continue through Thursday.