The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, the Solicitor General and Attorney General-designate of Jersey, Mark Temple QC and others have signed the tripartite agreement with the Island of Jersey and the U.S. for repatriation of over US$300 Abacha’ looted assets.

The funds were said to have been stolen from Nigeria by General Sani Abacha, his friends and associates when he was head of state between 1993 and 1998.

According to https://jerseyeveningpost.com/ reports the money was laundered through the United States banking system and held in accounts in Jersey in the name of Doraville Properties Corporation.

Jersey, Nigeria and the USA had this week entered into an asset recovery agreement to send the funds which is over US$300 million laundered by a Nigerian dictator and held in Jersey bank accounts is to be repatriated to to Nigeria.

The Jersey Evening Post said projects which will benefit from the funds will be administered by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority and independently audited.

The Solicitor General and Attorney General-designate of Jersey, Mark Temple QC, who signed the agreement on behalf of the Island, said: ‘This agreement represents the culmination of two decades of intensive work by law officers in Jersey, the United States and Nigeria.

‘The return of the assets to Nigeria had been delayed by a number of hard-fought challenges by third parties which were defeated in the courts in Jersey and the United States.

‘The agreement establishes a framework based on fruitful co-operation, trust and respect so that the forfeited funds can be repatriated to benefit the people of Nigeria, from whom they had been taken. The use of the funds will be subject to monitoring and reporting obligations.

‘This is a very significant achievement, and, once again, demonstrates Jersey’s commitment to tackling international financial crime and money laundering.’

In a press statement on the website of the US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria on Tuesday Malami, who signed on behalf of the Nigerian government, said: “As you are aware, the government of Nigeria has committed that the assets will support and assist in expediting the construction of the three major infrastructure projects across Nigeria – namely Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, Abuja–Kano Expressway and the Second Niger bridge.

“These projects currently being executed under the supervision of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority as a public-private partnership (PPP) will boost economic growth and help alleviate poverty by connecting people and supply chains from the East to the West and to the Northern part of Nigeria, a vast area covering several kilometers with millions of the country’s population set to benefit from the road infrastructures.“

On the agreement he said “culminated in a major victory, for Nigeria and other African countries as it recognizes that crime does not pay and that it is important for the international community to seek for ways to support sustainable development through the recovery and repatriation of stolen assets.”

Malami also said “without the commitment of the three parties to the Agreement (Nigeria, Jersey and the United States) and that of the legal experts and Attorneys representing Nigeria, it would have been impossible to achieve the success recorded today.”

He called for the civil society organizations and the Nigerian public to be involved in the monitoring of the implementation of the key infrastructure projects that will greatly enhance road transportation in the country.

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) had called for a full disclosure of the infrastructural project reportedly funded by repatriated loots.

The centre, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, also lauded the Federal Government on its efforts to repatriate Nigeria stolen asset.

CISLAC Executive Director Auwal Musa-Rafsanjani, in the statement, demanded full disclosure of the contractual agreement deals to be funded by the recoveries.

He said that the call was paramount owning to a just announced landmark agreement among the Federal Government, the Island of the Jersey and U.S. for the repatriation of assets looted by the late Head of State Sani Abacha.

According to him, on behalf of Nigeria, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami is expected to sign the tripartite agreement with the Island of Jersey and the U.S. for repatriation of the looted assets.

Musa-Rafsanjani said that the disclosure of the contractual agreement and arrangement of the deals and projects to Nigerians was necessary to prevent re-looting and misuse of the recovered assets.

“We are awaiting full disclosure of the details of the deals such as the infrastructure projects for Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Abuja-Kano road and the 2nd Niger Bridge, reported to be funded by these repatriated assets.

“We urge the government to comply with the 10 Global Forum for Asset Recovery (GFAR) principles as signed by the Government of Nigeria in 2017 in Washington.

“Particularly, the Transparency and Accountability principle; the Nigerian public, through independent and competent civil society, be given unrestricted access to the contractual arrangement agreement.

“The public has the right to know how these infrastructure projects were selected, which party will oversee the procurement, how the quality of the work will be verified and all other relevant details,’’ he said.

Musa-Rafsanjani said that the demand for full disclosure of the project was also in line with the GFAR principle five on beneficiaries.

According to him, the recovery of stolen assets should benefit the strictly the victims of the corrupt practice.

He also said that the principle of preclusion of benefits to offenders must prevent corrupt individuals from benefiting from the repatriation of the assets.

He advised that Nigerians, the media, competent civil society organisations and non-governmental organizations should be formally invited to independently observe and supervise the utilisation of the assets.

Musa-Rafsanjani, however, urged the government to continue to push for reforms that would lead to the establishment of accountable and transparent monitoring framework for recovered loots.

He said this was the only way domestic and international recoveries could be channelled towards the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals and other initiatives targeting the most vulnerable in the society.