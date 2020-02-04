



The Chairman of the Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Amos Gombi, has described the stakeholders meeting organised last weekend by Jonah Jang, as a gathering of those he worked with as governor for eight years.

Gombi who is currently the Acting State Chairman of the party, also said though he was a member of the Plateau State House of Assembly when Jang was governor, yet the invitation to attend the meeting was not extended to him.

The PDP Chairman stated this on Monday in Jos, while interacting with our correspondent on the current state of the party.

According to him: “I was not invited to the meeting. Jang held meeting with those he worked with as governor. It was not a PDP stakeholders meeting. I was supposed to be invited, because I was in the State House of Assembly when he was governor,” Gombi said.



It would be recalled that last Friday, Sen. Jonah Jang conveyed a PDP stakeholders meeting aimed at reconciling the party and charting a way forward to recapture power come 2023.

However, the State acting Chairman and the party’s State guber candidate in the 2019 general elections, Jeremiah Useni, were conspicuously absent at the gathering.

READ ALSO: Islamic leader frowns at nagging insecurity in Northern region

Political reports had earlier observed that Gombi has been embattled by the members of the Northern zone of the party, who felt that the party’s slot to produce the chairman falls on them.

“I met with Jang two days after he conveyed a meeting with his former political appointees and other members of the party who worked with him. Our discussion was fruitful and it all centered on unity and bringing the people together.

“Jang has also visited Useni after the meeting and I am happy that we are all preaching peace especially now that it is being championed by the elders.

“We shall come out stronger, better and ready to recapture power in 2023, the PDP Chairman said.

