Jama’atu Nasril Islam under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, JNI, is worried and pained by the renewed and escalated magnitude of insecurity in the country, especially in the North.

In a statement on Tuesday, signed by Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, Secretary General of JNI, Abubakar lamented through the wanton destruction of lives and property, rampant kidnapping, armed robbery and brigandage, and the menace of drug abuse, and other social vices, the North has suffered greatly.

Gunmen attack travellers near Kaduna’s Rigasa railway station



The statement reads, ”Security agencies that are saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property of the citizenry and securing their well-being must rise to the occasion of discharging their responsibilities diligently.

”Even though it must be placed on record that they are trying their best gallantly, they should however double their efforts in doing more until peace and security return to normal.

”Government, whose primary constitutional responsibility is the provision of security, must make the security agencies work in making Nigerian communities safe and secure. Issues of security must be accorded all the seriousness it deserves at all levels.

”Nigerians must be careful not to politicisee security matters, trivialising them or basing them on ethnic, religious or regional lines.Of course criminal acts are crimes and their perpetrators must be dealt with as criminals. It doesn’t matter whose ox is gored. ”

Jama’atu Nasril Islam leader said that, the unfortunate incident in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, which resulted in the killing of many people is utterly condemnable.

”We must in the same breath commend the security agencies for apprehending the most wanted suspects in the dastardly murder of late General Alkali, the case of which is still awaiting closure.

”We are all happy that Plateau has said goodbye to the past dark times through the efforts of the peace loving government of Governor Lalong, only to be drawn back to the painful experience with this Bokkos incidence.

”Furthermore, the shocking news of the attempted bombing of a church at Sabon Tasha in Kaduna last Sunday by one Nathaniel Samuel (apparently a Christian himself with sinister motive) would have been a trigger of another dangerous violent conflict, had it not been intercepted by the Nigeria Police Force, Kaduna would have been on fire by now.

”The Jama’atu Nasril Islam gives kudos to the police. But what is disgusting is that some notorious tribal jingoists and religious bigots want to obliterate facts on the ground on the identity of the intending church bomber, Nathaniel Samuel.

”Attempting to dubiously change the narrative will do nothing but worsen the situation. Government must deal decisively with such unscrupulous elements who are enemies of peaceful coexistence in our dear country.

”We are always assiduously praying for total eradication of violent conflict, drug abuse and wanton destruction of lives and property of the citizenry, and the restoration of normalcy in our dear country.

”All peace loving Nigerians must work-hard towards eradicating all the menaces of insecurity,” he said.