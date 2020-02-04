The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Adejare Adeboye has said that he is the first to obtain an (MSc) Masters of Science in Mathematics and a PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) from the University of Lagos.

Adeboye who said he was not boosting in a sermon titled ‘God can make you Unique’ also said that he has three postgraduate degrees from the University of Lagos.

He said he worked for two and that the other he was giving.

Adeboye said: ‘Forgive me, I am not used to boasting, I don’t want to boast but I just want to tell you there is somebody standing before you now that is unique. Just wait, I am going to prove it to you now: – I am the first to have MSc Mathematics of the University of Lagos;

– I am the first to have PhD Mathematics of the University of Lagos;

– I am the first to have 3 postgraduate degrees of the University of Lagos.

I worked for two, they ‘dashed’ me the third one.

If you think that is boasting, ‘na you sabi’

The thing I’m saying is God can make you Unique.

