A pro-democracy group, Campaign for Dignity in Governance (CDG), has commended the Lagos governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu over his prompt action taken to prevent the dreaded disease called Coronavirus, describing him as an administrator with sharp intelligence.



In a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Razaq Olokoba, the group stated that, with his pro-active step taken by designating four well equipped hospitals to handle any suspected victim is a welcome development, saying, “Sanwo-Olu has acted along the old saying that prevention is better than cure.”

In addition, the group said dishing out telephone numbers of designated centres and people to call in cases of suspected victims of the dreaded virus is a testimony that, Lagos State is a pace setter in any emergency situations.

The CDG, who said invitation to a Chinese representative to shed more light on the situation of things in China as it can affect Nigeria is also commendable, stated that, “once again, Lagos State under Sanwo-Olu has taken the lead in this life saving efforts,” saying, “the nation is grateful for this.”



The group promised that the commendable effort would be included in its enlightenment advocacy across the country, disclosing that, “all our teeming members have been put on alert to call the lines dished out in case of any suspiciously strange behaviour by anybody around especially if the fellow has just arrived the country from abroad.

The group therefore urged the Federal Government to compliment the efforts of the Lagos State government in its efforts at keeping the virus away from the country’s shore, adding that, “the Federal Government should also equip more hospitals for the purpose of preventing the virus from causing havoc in the country.

READ ALSO: Perm sec tasks religious leaders on peace sermons

“We want the media also to pass this message to our numerous groups around the country to sensitise a lot of people that would be needed for the exercise. It is definite that manpower would be needed in the new secretariats on this to compliment all the work of the government.