An agricultural firm says it has disbursed over N6 billion loans to smallholder farmers in five Nigerian states in the last seven years.

Managing Director, Babban Gona Farmers Services Limited, Bukola Masha, told newsmen in Kano on Monday that the loans were given to enhance the quality of life of the farmers and enhance productivity in the five participating states.

He listed the benefitting states as Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Plateau.

Officials of the company were in Kano for a three-day retreat to evaluate the company’s programme and impact on local farmers.

“By the time the farmers increase their productivity it will enable them to get more income thereby reducing poverty and enhance the literacy level and medical care of their children,” he said.

According to him, the company intends to expand the scheme to one million smallholder farmers soon to enable more farmers benefit from the programmes.

“We are also doing a lot in the area of capacity building as part of the measures to train farmers on modern farming technique to ensure increased productivity,” Masha said.

A beneficiary, Malam Halliru Sale from Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna state commended Babban Gona for its support to farmers.

According to him, the company has not only given them loans, but it has also trained them on various faming strategies to improve their yields

He however, called on the organisation to extend the loan facility to soya beans and rice farmers to encourage massive production of the two commodities.

“Though the company focuses on maize but there is need to extend the support to rice and soya beans farmers to boost the production of the two commodities in view of their marketability,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Hajara Luka from the same state, said she joined the scheme in 2013, adding that she has witnessed tremendous impact on her yield.