Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, says the federal government is reviewing the national policy on climate change in order to fulfil the country’s Paris agreement obligation.

Abubakar made the disclosure at the opening session of a two-day south west regional sensitisation workshop on climate change held in Lagos on Monday.

He said that the federal government is advancing policies and initiatives aimed at addressing significant challenges occasioned by climate change.

According to him, the initiatives include proactive measures to revive Lake Chad, increasing forest cover, deployment of smart renewable energy solution, reverse desertification and land degradation, promote awareness campaigns and youth engagement in climate governance.

“The federal government has also developed a sectoral action plan for the implementation and fulfilment of our country’s obligation under the Paris agreement and goals of the nationally determined contribution.

“We have also embraced issuance of green bond to raise finance for implementation of green projects and have received support from the Green Climate Fund to review the national adaptation plans and technology needs assessment,” he said.

The minister said that the government would not relent in creating more awareness on climate change through sensitisation activities in the six zones in the country.

He however, condemned the open burning of confiscated goods by some government agencies, saying the trend contributes to the effect of climate change in Nigeria.

“Open burning of confiscated goods has been the practice of NDLEA, Customs, and other government agencies and I must say it is not the best way.

“Whatever they are burning, there are items that can be recycled and converted to materials that can be useful. We need to find other ways to dispose these goods for the safety of the environment,” he added.

In his presentation, the Director, Department of Climate Change, Dr. Yerima Tarfa, said Nigeria must devise new ways to tackle environmental challenges, especially in the five sectors contained in the nationally determined contribution.

The sectors include agriculture, transportation, oil and gas as well as power and industry.

He said that: “We are emitting a lot of carbon dioxide through agricultural practices, so we have to find a way of engaging in environmental friendly and planet smart agriculture.