The Federal government has stated that Agricultural Industrial Parks (AIPs) across the Six-Geopolitical Zones of the country will be established.



Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri made this disclosure when he received a delegation of the Global Fortunes Ltd led by Mr. Kidron Israel, in Abuja over the weekend.

Shehuri said Federal Government would partner Global Fortunes Ltd. to establish Agricultural Industrial Parks (AIPs) across the Six-Geopolitical Zones of the country in order to create jobs and ensure food sufficiency in the Agricultural Value Chain.



The Minister pointed out that the project is going to be Public Private Partnership driven; adding that the Federal Government is committed to the development of the agricultural value chain in Nigeria.



He said the project if implemented would ensure food security and create more employment for Nigerians.

He also noted that ‘’even with the huge infrastructural deficit in Nigeria, we can still embark on this project, because the government is focused on diversifying the Nigerian economy.’’



Shehuri said he will visit the Taraba State Agricultural Industrial Park with the relevant directors to see the model of the park that is the state.



He stressed the need for the Federal Government in collaboration with the State Government and other relevant agencies to partake in the project in order to fastrack progress.



Also speaking, the Director, Department of Agribusiness, Dr. Aminu Babadi, said the project is a welcome development but mentioned that some of the challenges that could hinder the smooth take off include; energy and space utilization.



In his remarks, the Manager, Global Fortunes Ltd, Mr. Kidron Israel said the system is the fastest way of changing the old farming culture to a state-of-the-art modern farming and also the fastest way of growing the economy.