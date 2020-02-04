Sunday Ukudolo, a driver, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly damaging a perimeter fence and stealing property worth N930,000 .

Ukudolo, 40, who resides at No. 8, Ugbodu Junction, AP Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State, is being tried for conspiracy, damage and stealing, offences he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant and other persons still at large, committed the alleged offences on Dec. 31, 2019, at Osota village, along Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Eruada alleged that the defendant conspired and encroached on a land, stole 200 pieces of blocks valued at N360,000, two tonnes of 14mm iron rods valued at N210,000, as well as maliciously damaged a fence worth N100,000.

He told the court that Ukudolo also stole two tonnes of 12mm iron rods valued at N165,000 and one ton of 8mm iron rods valued at N195,000 property of the complainant, Mr Fatai Omotayo.

The prosecutor who put the value of the items at N930,000, said that Omotayo reported the case at the police station and the defendant was arrested.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 411, 399 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb. 24 for mention.