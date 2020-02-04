The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has launched its digitization initiative for downstream operations under the Automated Downstream System (ADS) program.

The Petroleum Resources explained that the digitization initiative is designed to improve overall efficiency and accelerate the downstream regulatory performance by reducing application processing time, enhance transparency, provide a platform for accurate downstream statistics integrate with other stakeholders for document verification purposes and improve revenue collection.

DPR reiterated that the initiative is in alignment with government ease of doing business policy which is geared towards economic growth.

The initiative comprises amongst others, the following licences and permits, Retail Outlet Monitoring (ROMS) license for kerosene peddlers, Retail stations and industrial consumers, Import/Export Permit (IMPEX) for Petroleum products, Coastal Vessel Licence (CVL), Lube Oil Blending Plant Licence (LOBL), Depot Licence (DL), Refining Processing Licence (RPL).

“WIth the Automated downstream system in place, the DPR no longer accepts manual processing of downstream applications as all applications for licenses and permits have been migrated to digital platforms,” they averred.

Applicants are expected to visit the Electronic license and Permit System (ELPS) portal on the agency website (www.dpr.gov.ng).

The department also introduced the Smart Inspector solution to ease technical inspection, real-time data gathering and monitoring of oil and gas facilities to ensure safety and regulatory compliance.

The digitization is integrated into the Corporate Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) application system which is the platform for there business system automation.

“DPR will continue to provide robust regulatory oversight for the oil and gas industry in Nigeria in furtherance of its vision to be a leading Regulator in the global oil and gas space.”