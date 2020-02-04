The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja, has uncovered a criminal hideout, located at Isheri Estate, Lagos, where 2x20ft containers stacked with 147 Bags of Pangolin Scales, worth over N10.2 Billion was recovered.

Pangolin which is internationally categorised as an endangered specie, has since been prohibited for importation or trade, and Nigeria is a signatory to Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species (CITES).

According to the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Hameed Ali (rtd), who briefed journalists on the seizures on Tuesday, in Ikeja, the quantity of Pangolin Scales recovered is an indication that it was a collection from West African Countries.



He said the seizure which was made on January 19, 2020 will be handed over to the National Environment Standard and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), for further investigation.



In his words: “ The roving team of the Nigeria Customs Service, FOU Zone A, while acting on credible intelligence, uncovered an abandoned warehouse at Isheri Estate Lagos, where 2x 20ft containers were stacked.

The containers were immediately evacuated to the premises of FOU, Ikeja, where physical examination revealed 147 sacks weighing 9,504.1kg of Pangolin scales worth N10,264,428,000.



“ Pangolin is a globally prohibited animal because they are at the verge of extinction and they are at protective custody.

This seizure shows you the amount of tenacity on the part of smugglers. This is a collection from the entire west African countries and been transported through Nigeria. I am sure the World Customs Organisation (WCO), will send us a commendation letter.”



Also, the CGC said 3,067 bags if smuggled foreign parboiled rice(50kg each), 3,722 of 25 litres and 1040 of 4.73 litres of foreign vegetable oil, 703 cartons of foreign poultry products and 416 bales of used clothings.

Fourteen exotic vehicles, 575 pieces of used tyres, 543 jerrycans of petroleum products amongst other, all with a Duty Paid Value(DPV) of N303, 244,066, were also part of the seizures.



“ This makes the total cumulative of the DPV as N10,567,672,066 within January 7 and February 3, 2020.

These seizures underscores the determination of the service to enforce all laws relating to importation and exportation of goods into and out of Nigeria thereby contributing to the economy security and wellbeing of every Nigerian.



“ I therefore commend the Ag. Comptroller FOU, zone A, Deputy Comptroller, Usman Yahaya and all officers and men of the unit for a job well done, considering the fact that he tool over barely a month ago.”



Ali urged Nigerian to cooperate with the agency in the fight against smuggling.

“ As we can see, we closed our borders and these things are still coming in, so we need the cooperation of all because customs officers are not magicians. If we keep quiet, a lot of things will come in including drugs and weapons.

Customs alone cannot do it. Assist us to discharge our statutory responsibilities in the interest of our nation, ” he said.