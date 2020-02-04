Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service, attached to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Command, have intercepted foreign currency in cash of over $8,000, 000 (equivalent to over N2.9 Billion) at the ‘E’ wing of the airport Tarmac.

The cash which were concealed in six big bags, packed in a Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) bus, driven by a man identified as Chimezie Okonkwo, was intercepted on January 16, 2020.

Addressing Journalists on Tuesday, at the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja, the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), stated that the bus was intercepted based on credible information at the disposal of operatives of the command.



According to Ali, the law mandates that anyone who prefers to travel across boarders with physical cash must make declaration of same, once the value is above the stipulated threshold of $10,000 or its equivalent of other currencies or monetary instrument.



His words: “ Acting on credible information, the command operatives on January 16, 2020, intercepted illegal movement of foreign currency at the ‘E’ Wing of the Tarmac. The consignment packed in a coaster bus was loaded in six big bagco bags. One suspect, the driver of the bus, Chimezie Okonkwo was arrested and taken into custody with the intercepted consignment .



“ An inventory of the consignment was taken on Saturday, January 18, 2020. It was witnessed by representatives of the Directorate of State Security, Customs Intelligence Unit, Anti-Money -Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing Unit, Customs Police and the suspect. At the end of the inventory taking, a total number of 20 sealed wraps were opened, counted, re-seated and re-wrapped under video coverage from the beginning of the exercise to the end. The total amount intercepted stood at $8,065,612, only. ”



The CGC who stated that the consignment is still in safe custody as preliminary investigations have commenced on the seizure, appealed to Nigerian travellers and those in business to always make declaration of cash with them, if they choose to carry such.



He maintained that the threshold remains $10,000. “ The era of globalization has brought about an explosion in the exchange of goods and services across our borders. Its complexities and time sensitivities has led to developments in the international financial system that guarantees safe, secured and fast cross border platforms for payment of goods and services.



“ While provisions are made for various forms of international electronic transfers, exceptions are made for those who prefer to travel across borders with cash and other monetary instruments. When this option is used, those who carry physical cash across the borders are obliged by law to make declaration of such movement once the value is above the approved threshold.



“Currently the value of the threshold in Nigeria is the equivalent of $10,000 and above. Therefore, all travellers in and out of Nigeria, must declare any physical cash in excess of this threshold of $10,000 or equivalent of other currencies or monetary instruments. ”



Commenting on why agencies of government ought to be acquainted when a private person or company is taking out monies, Ali said:“ It is for the reason that illegal criminal activities like international terrorism, drug smuggling, arms proliferation are financed by illicit cash movements outside the recognised financial systems. Proceeds from other criminal activities like corrupt enrichments from public treasury are similarly siphoned out of the country in cash.”

The CGC said the monies will be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), at the completion of preliminary investigations by the customs.