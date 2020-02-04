A Federal High Court in Osogbo on Tuesday discharged and acquitted a 38-year-old man, Ajibola Olaoluwa, charged with illegal possession of cannabis sativa (hemp).

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had arraigned Olaoluwa on a count charge.

However, Justice Peter Lifu discharged and acquitted the defendant for lack of substantial evidence by the prosecution to show that he committed the alleged offence.

Lifu held that the NDLEA failed to show that the defendant was in possession of the unlawful substance.

“The prosecution has failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt by failing to adduce reasons on point of law.’’

The judge added that the extrajudicial statement of the defendant was not taken when he was brought to the NDLEA office.

He said, “There was no evidence to show he was arrested with the cannibis sativa at Orogbo area of Ilesa during a raid but rather, some of his belonging were carted away from him and must be returned.

NDLEA had alleged that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 23, 2017, at Orogbo area in Ilesa.

Its counsel, Mr O.V. Ogie, had said, “The defendant was arrested after a raid at Orogbo area in Ilesa and was brought to court after investigations.’’

Ogie said that the offence contravened Section 17 of the NDLEA Act, 2004.