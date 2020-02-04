The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has denied receiving any letter from the Nigerians in the Diaspora organisation (East China) requesting to be evacuated following the dreaded coronavirus outbreak.



Reacting to a report circulating on various social media platforms, the commission in a statement signed by the Head Media and Public Relations Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, said it has been in constant touch with Nigerian Students Association in Wuhan (NSAW) and several other Nigerians resident in China as well as the Nigerian Mission in Beijing.

What you need to know about Novel Coronavirus



While noting that NIDCOM will continue to coordinate with the Ministry and the mission in Beijing, the statement revealed that all communications and suggestions so far received by the commission have been forwarded to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for further directive.



“Our attention has been drawn to a statement on various social media platforms allegedly from the Nigerians in the Diaspora organisation (East China) claiming it had written a letter to Nigerians in Diaspora Commission NIDCOM requesting to be evacuated in the face of the dreaded coronavirus ravaging the people living in China.



“We must say however that NIDCOM did not receive any correspondence from NIDO East China but saw it on different social media outlets.



“However we have been in constant touch with Nigerian Students Association in Wuhan (NSAW) whose President is Okoye Chiamaka and Vandi Kamaunji (Secretary General), several Nigerians resident in China as well as our Mission in Beijing.



“All communication and suggestions we have received so far have been forwarded to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who will take appropriate decisions.



“NIDCOM will continue to coordinate with the Ministry and the mission in Beijing as it awaits further instructions as directed by the Minister in this particular situation.” The statement reads