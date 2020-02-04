Dr. Zhou Pingjian, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria has revealed that the coronavirus can be treated as 475 people has been discharged from the Wuhan hospital.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about Novel Coronavirus by Sam February 4, 2020



Recall that the Wuhan hospital was built in 9 days to contain the virus.

Pingjian who made this known in a press conference in Abuja on Monday claimed that some Chinese scientists were working to develop a vaccine for the virus.

According to him “All things considered, the epidemic can be contained, controlled and treated. The Chinese nation has gone through great winds and waves and overcome countless difficulties. The 1000 bed makeshift hospital in Wuhan, which was built in 9 days and is in full operation today, speaks volumes”

The ambassador, further claimed that 475 people had been discharged from the hospital after recovery from the virus, said a total of 361 people had died from the disease.