Still angered by the renewed year 2020 killings in Mangu and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong on Tuesday reiterates that the dark days of pain, tears, and sorrow will never be allowed to return to the State.

Emphasising on the killings that has almost truncated his peace efforts, Lalong said: “The unfortunate events of last month in Kulben, Kombun District in Mangu LGA, as well as that of Kwatas in Bokkos LGA which claimed over 30 precious lives of innocent citizens with many injured and properties destroyed, is most unfortunate and a bitter pill to swallow”.

The Governor stated this at the Stakeholders Peace and Security Community Dialogue held at the Government House in Jos.

Speaking while delivering his keynote address with the theme “Domestication of Community Policing In Plateau State, Exploring Indeginous Options”, Lalong said the forum was organized to bring forward practical and proactive measures that will address the various unacceptable attacks.

“The dialogue seeks to explore ways towards undertaking a wholistic overview of the prevailing security challenges in the State, with specific reference to a community policing model that can better respond to public safety and security”.

Reassuring commitment to fish out the killers of Mangu, Bokkos LGAs, Lalong said, “I have told security agencies that the killers must be fished out at all costs because Government will no longer take excuses of “unknown gunmen” who kill and maim at will.

“That is why I directed that the community leaders and Ardos be invited and questioned with a view to assisting the security agencies with information that will lead to the arrest of the killers: they are not ghosts”, he said.

Lalong who is happy that his directive has been acted upon, said sooner than later, the killers will be unmasked and brought before the law to answer for their crimes.