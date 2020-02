Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji is dead. He died in the early hours of today, February 4 in his sleep.

A staff of the Saudi embassy, Malam Abubakar, confirmed in a telephone interview that the Ambassador returned from Saudi Arabia yesterday, February 3 hale and hearty but died in his sleep before day break.

His death was first discovered in a Facebook post today before the confirmation by Abubakar.

More details later.