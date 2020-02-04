Arsenal signed Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari in January and the two have already been added to the squad list. Striker Eddie Nketiah who was recalled from loan at Leeds United, is also in the list of additions.

Here is the squad,

Goalkeepers

Bernd Leno, Emi Martinez, Matt Macey, James Hillson, Arthur Okwonku, Tom Smith.

Defenders

Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney, Sokratis, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Rob Holding, Cedric, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Daniel Ballard, Tolaji Bola, Mark McGuinness, Zech Medley, Joseph Olowu, Tobi Omole, Zak Swanson.

Midfielders

Dani Ceballos, Mesut Ozil, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, Robbie Burton, Harry Clarke, Matt Smith, Nathan Tormey, Ben Cottrell, Miguel Azeez.

Forwards

Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Folarin Balogun, Trae Coyle, Jordan McEneff, Bukayo Saka.