The Nigerian Army has pledged to partner the Nasarawa State Government to improve the quality of education in the state.

Maj. Umar Idris-Ja’afar, Commandant, Command Science School Lafia, said this during a courtesy visit to Hajiya Fatu Sabo, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology on Monday in Lafia.

The commandant said the military authority had established educational institutions in order to contribute to the human capital development in the country.

He, however, appealed to the state government to post teachers to Command Secondary School and also consider the school in citing projects, as well as engage them in activities such as debate, inter schools competition, among others.

Responding, the commissioner commended the military for its roles in the educational development of the state.

Sabo said the state government under Gov. Abdullahi Sule was working assiduously to improve the quality of education and making it accessible to more children of school age.

The commissioner, promised to forward all the request made by the commandant to the governor for approval.

She, however, promised that the ministry would henceforth include the command schools in all its activities such as quiz, school debate and sporting competition.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Usman Abu assured that the ministry was ready to partner with the school to achieve the objectives of establishing it.