The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe to seek forgiveness from God over his outburst that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in the area of security and should resign with immediate effect.

The party described the comment as not only political and sentimental, but flies in the face of rational thinking, since the issue of kidnapping, bombing and killing associated with insurgency and banditry, predated Buhari’s government.

Abaribe, representing Abia South, had during a discussion on Wednesday on the frightening spate of insecurity on the floor of the Senate, said the present government had disappointed Nigerians and that those at the helms of affairs, particularly President Buhari should throw-in- towel .

But countering the position canvassed by Abaribe, the APC State Chairman in Ekiti, Hon Paul Omotoso, described the comment as unfortunate.



He spoke at at Saint James’ Anglican Church, Imesi Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state, while burying his mother , Mrs Comfort Osanyinteye Omotoso, who died on the 6th September, 2019 at the age of 85.

He said: “The resignation comment from Senator Abaribe was very unfortunate. How could anyone think he could have a better President than what we have now?

“To me and many Nigerians, President Buhari is God sent. For anybody to say he should resign, that person must ask for forgiveness from God,” Omotoso stated.

Omotoso said the APC, through Governor Kayode Fayemi has been complementing President Buhari’s efforts at alleviating poverty in the state via establishment of social security scheme for the elderly.

He said the fact that his late mother grew old made him realise that aged people required proper care that would make them live a rewarding life.

“If you go round the state, many of the old people are being abandoned and neglected by their children, family and close ones for many reasons, including this economy. But with N5,000 monthly Social security stipend, some of these aged people have got the right succour.

“Governor Fayemi is meeting the expectations of the people and working hard to make them comfortable and we are not going to deviate or get distracted.

“These efforts were being supported by the first lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, whose support for the vulnerable through Owo Arugbo scheme, food bank, village kitchen, fight against rape, child trafficking, among others.”

Omotoso applauded his late mother for her care and dedication to the family, describing her as a thorough-bred community leader, who will be remembered for her forthrightness and selfless service to the people.

Present at the occasion were: Governor Fayemi, his wife, Bisi, Deputy Governor ,Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, Hon Yemi Adaramodu, Ex-APC State Chairman, Chief Jide Awe, Chief Ropo Adesanya, Senator Gbenga Aluko, APC State Deputy Chairman, Sola Elesin, among others.