A 20-year-old man, Yusuf Liadi, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N200, 000 from an apartment.

Liadi, who resides in Mushin, Lagos, is facing charges of burglary, breach of peace and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

ALSO READ: Former Kenyan President Arap Moi dies

The Prosecutor, Insp. Edet Akadu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 16 at No. 21, Buhari St., Mushin.

Akadu said that Liadi broke into the apartment of one Alhaji Alli Adams and stole the money.

”The defendant ransacked the house and stole N200, 000,” he said.

Akadu said that the offences contravened Sections 309, 168 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three-year jail term for stealing, while Section 309 attracts three years imprisonment for break-in.

The Magistrate, Mr K.O. Ogundare, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ogundare adjourned the case until Feb. 24 for mention.