Zamfara State is to represent northwest zone in three different games during the forthcoming national sports festival scheduled for between March 22 and April 1 in Edo. The Special Adviser on Directorate of Sports, Alhaji Ahmed Bagu made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

Bagu said the state had won the zonal competition that took place in Kebbi state in three out of seven games including Basketball male team (first position), Volleyball female team (second position) and cricket female team also second position. He attributed the success of the state teams to constanct supervision by the directorate right from the assumption of the special adviser into the office.

He said, ” Our administration met the state stadium in a poor condition which forced the state to play all its games away. “Even though plans are under way by the state government to construct new stadium of 25, 000 capacity, but all the same the directorate is making effort to repair the existing ones,” he said. He said the directorate was equally determined to improve the welfare of the state players in various games.