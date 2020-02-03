Vietnam has confirmed an additional case of the Wuhan coronavirus in the province of Vinh Phuc, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to eight.

According to state broadcaster VTV, the latest case involves a Vietnamese national who returned home from Wuhan on January 17. The patient then had her samples taken for testing by the Ministry of Health on January 31, and officials confirmed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.