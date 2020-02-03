A 39-year-old unemployed man, Segun Awoleye, who allegedly attempted to steal a car on Monday appeared in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Awoleye, whose address was not provided, with misdemeanor.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Mary Ajiteru, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 24 at No; 17, Olumide Awosanya street; off unity estate, Ojokoro village, Owutu area in Ikorodu.

Ajiteru alleged that the defendant attempted to open a Toyota Camry salon car, belonging to one Bayo Adegboyega with intention to steal.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 21(5) of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate O.M. Dawodu admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until March. 5 for mention.