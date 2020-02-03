‘The situation in the Northeast, particularly Borno State is terrible. I can tell you that the situation is getting worse. There is a resurgence of the insurgency in the northeast’ the lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Ali Ndume has said.

Ndume speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, decried the resurgence of Boko Haram /Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) just as he said that President Muhammadu Buhari must wake up regarding his constitutional duty of saving lives.

Ndume: ““The situation in the Northeast, particularly Borno State is terrible. I can tell you that the situation is getting worse. There is a resurgence of the insurgency in the northeast.

“Terrorists recently attacked Askira and Damboa Local Government Areas of his state and killed some people while carting away foodstuff and other valuables.

Microsoft, Genesys expand partnership

“From the report I received, two people were killed in Damboa Local Government. Two people were also killed in Gumsuri, Damboa Local Government.

“In Askira, people scampered into the bush for safety. I have not gotten the true assessment of the situation or report on the lives lost,” he said.

The Nasarawa State Chapter of Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday, commenced three days intense prayer over the spate of insecurity across the country.

Bishop Joseph Masin, the state’s CAN chairman while speaking at begining of the prayers held at the Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC) Lafia-Central, said that divine intervention was needed to address the increasing insecurity in the country.

Masin said that as religious leaders, they were not happy with the way citizens were being killed carelessly in parts of the country.

The bishop called on the government to be proactive and prioritise the security of its citizens irrespective of their religious affiliations.

He urged Nigerians to shelve their differences and unite in order defeat the terrorists and other criminal elements threatening the survival of the nation.

Leaders and other members of the Christians body in the state gathered in Lafia, the state capital and other Local Government Areas (LGAs) for the prayers that would be concluded on Wednesday.

The programme featured prayers for peace, unity, development and continues integration of the country by different clergies.

The clergies also condemned the senseless killings of Christians and other Nigerians by terrorists, bandits and other criminals across the country.

They also reminded the President, Governors and Local government Chairmen to rise up to their responsibilities of protecting lives and property to avoid situations where citizens would resort to self help.