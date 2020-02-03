Man Utd and Tottenham are the top spenders from the Premier League clubs who splashed around £233m in total on 31 permanent signings during the January transfer window.

The total expenditure was £86m more than last winter’s total and produced a £188m net spend after teams recouped around £45m on player sales.

Manchester United made the most expensive acquisition during the window, with Bruno Fernandes costing £67.7m from Sporting Lisbon.

Tottenham signings Steven Bergwijn and Giovani Lo Celso were the next most expensive deals at £27m each from PSV Eindhoven and Real Betis, respectively – with the latter making his loan move permanent.

West Ham shelled out £25m for Hull forward Jarrod Bowen, Sheffield United spent £22m on Genk midfielder Sander Berge and Wolves snapped up Olympiakos winger Daniel Podence for £16.9m.

Twelve other players signed for Premier League clubs with fees of £10m or less.

SPENDING

Manchester United topped the spending chart with their £67.7m Fernandes swoop, followed by Tottenham (£54m), West Ham (£29m), Sheffield United (£23m), Wolves (£17.9m) and Aston Villa (£10.9m).

Liverpool (£7.3m), Burnley (£7m), Watford (£6.8m), Brighton (£5m), Norwich (£3.4m) and Everton (£1m) were more spendthrift, while the remaining eight clubs failed to spend a penny.

SELLING

Tottenham recouped the most cash from player sales during the window after receiving a cut-price £16.9m fee from Inter Milan for Christian Eriksen, whose contract was set to expire this summer.

Wolves cashed in £15m from selling winger Ivan Cavaleiro to Fulham. while Burnley (£4m), Liverpool (£3m), Aston Villa (£2.7m), Watford (£1.8m) and Manchester United (£1.5m) all replenished small sums from sales.

TOTAL TRANSFERS

In terms of total signings and departures combined, Wolves were busiest with 19 transactions during the month, primarily from shipping 12 players out on loan.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Bournemouth failed to make one signing on a permanent or temporary basis, while Arsenal loaned two and Liverpool signed two permanently.

You can search every player signed and sold during the January window using the interactive charts below. Tap the headers or use the search bar to order and filter results.