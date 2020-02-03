The Kaduna State Police Command has advised schools, worship centers, markets, motor parks and other public places to resume checks on luggages at their entrance points.

The advice followed the arrest of a suspected suicide bomber, Nathaniel Samuel, at Living Faith Church Sabon Tasha, Kaduna on Sunday.

The suspect, was intercepted while the Church service was in session with some suspected Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) contained in a bag.

The Command Public Relations officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, in a press statement, said the measure was necessary to prevent any security breach.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri had directed all police officers to intensify surveillance and to liaise with stakeholders within their respective jurisdictions to ensure collective vigilance.

He assured the people of adequate security, through proactive measures adopted by the Command recently.

(NAN)