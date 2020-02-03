As a result of the implementation of the ban of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles (Keke Napep) in 15 LGAs in the state, some Lagosians resorted to finding alternatives to convey themselves to work.

some residents bemoan the resuscitation of OHorse app. Journey from EkoHotel to Ajah according to the Lagos residents cost costing N3,000.

According to them, #OTrek: Foot soldiers, means that the individual who engages in such is not financially buoyant but not in the instance when the rich cannot find Keke and Okada to convey them, a time everybody is equal on the road as they all lament how long they trek on before getting to work.

A resident, Adegoke Ismail relating his experience said; “I trecked From Adeniji to Obalende, due to knowing available bus to carry me and guys stopping bus not to pick any passenger up” – Danfo hikes price – Isamotu Babatunde Ololade;

“I enter Ikeja bus from Egbeda for 600naira as against 150 after waiting for almost 2hours,I eventually got to Ikeja around 11 after leaving my house before 6.” Samson Awojebe; “Its affecting seriously, to my surprise this morning where keke will carry for 50 naira I just hard the conductor shouting any bus stop hold your 150 naira, so where are the government helping the common men.”