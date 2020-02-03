There has been reports of police, Okada and Keke riders clashing in Ijora area in Lagos.

According to a Tweet from Giditraffic

"@Austynzogs: @Gidi_Traffic FLASH: Clash and shooting reportedly ongoing at Ijora Olopa area. Police with Okada and Keke riders. Pls avoid that route for now #OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/NdoNdnR7yi — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) February 3, 2020

Okada ban: Lagos deploys more buses to ease commuters’ pains

#OkadaBan protesters at Ijora stoning people inside Molue. E don dey happen. Please be safe out there 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/rJGs0LrbrE — B h a d o o s k y (@BhadmusAkeem) February 3, 2020

“I Make N20k Daily While Doing This Okada Job. I Can’t Sell My Body Because I Want To Make Money That's Why I'm Doing This Job.” #LagosState #OkadaBan #KekeBan #Nigeria #February1st pic.twitter.com/uC00qrZp6H — ~✞SiteMan YesBoss✞~™ (@SiteManYesBoss) February 1, 2020

In case you thinking why @jidesanwoolu Gov Lagos state ban okada and keke napep #OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/MqlajKqRnh — TheRealBeliever🇳🇬🔱 (@Believer01234) February 1, 2020