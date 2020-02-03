Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the ultimatum issued to Governor Babajide Sanwolu-Olu by the Peoples Democatic Party in Lagos to reverse the partial ban on okada and Keke Marwa is baseless, unfounded and thoughtless the ultimatums given to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Its Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, said in a statement that PDP leaders were fond of talking before thinking, adding that their criticism of the ban was in bad faith.

The statement reads: “My attention has been drawn to the needless and inconsequential ultimatum issued to Governor Babajide Sanwoolu-Olu on the partial okada/marwa ban.

“For starters, let me acknowledge this as a comic relief from the recent nationwide upheaval and the harmattan heat. It also speaks volumes about the lawlessness and mindlessness of the leadership of the party called PDP.

“It’s a known fact that law and order that will engender development has never been in their front burner of democratic governance. Just recently, their largely discredited leadership embarked on an unprecedented protest against the judgement of the highest court in the land over the Imo state governorship election. But it was convenient to praise the same court when the judgement was favourable to them.

“It was therefore no surprise that they issued their empty threats to a sitting governor who merely implemented an existing law.

“Lagosians in their best judgement since the advent of democracy have consistently voted the progressive party to keep at bay the hawks who have wasted our collective patrimony in the recent past.

“The desperation to seek relevance is not lost on us.

While it is within their right to protest, the resort to self-help or violence should also be addressed within the confines of the law.

“We commend the sensitivity of the Sanwoolu-Olu government to provide succour with the release of 65 buses and ordering additional 550 buses to ameliorate the challenge facing commuters.

“The recent massive rehabilitation of roads across the state is also an effort in the right direction.

“We call on all and sundry to go about their lawful duties, ignore needless threats and allow law enforcement agencies to handle sponsored protests if there are any. The good thing is that the sponsors are not faceless.”

On Saturday the PDP spokesperson Mr Taofik Gani had threaten that if by Monday people go on the road and they are burdened, the PDP call out people to march against this government.

He said: “This latest decision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has come out to confirm the height of disregard that the Lagos State government, in recent times, has for Lagos residents.

This is not the time to ban Okada or Keke, which undoubtedly has become the simplest means of commuting in the state. In the name of SMART CITY, a government is coming up to put a burden on its own citizens. It is unfortunate that Lagosians have become dogmatic.

I feel that this latest decision should generate angry reactions from Lagosians, they should rise up to support the young men who will now be unemployed by this unwise decision of the Lagos State government.” Flaying the state government’s action,

He also said: “This decision is unwarranted, it is needless. They have to find an immediate solution from this ban because it will lead to kidnapping, armed robbery, killing and we have been lucky that we do not have such level of bandits. Now, that has been provoked by the Lagos State government. Where is the Lagos State Security Trust Fund that is now over N1 trillion that they cannot, from that, ensure that there is a security of lives and property, even as Okada riders do their jobs?

Because that is their excuse that Okada riders are involved in robbery and phone snatching. But where is the job of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund that has gulped up to N1 trillion? It is just unfortunate but I can you that the PDP is not speaking partisan but humanitarian now. We are going to join all well-meaning Lagosians, we are going to protest this obnoxious law, provocative and insincere law in this state. Where is the alternative? There is no alternative on the ground. That shows that they are uncalculative and insincere.