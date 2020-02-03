The Sogunro family of Itele Ota in Ado-odo-Ota Local Government Area of Ogun state has distanced self from four residents of the area, who instituted legal action against former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The litigants, Chief Nurudeen Akapo, Sunday Owotolu, Taoreed Dada and Monsuru Yusuf had dragged Obasanjo, his brother, Chief Abraham Akanle and wife before the Ogun state High Court in Ota over the alleged defective documents on the expanse of land at Itele, Sogunro Village among other anomalies.

But, the entire Sogunro family led by Sunday Sogunro at a press conference in Ota at the weekend, dismissed the litigants, declaring that they were not part of the family and have no rights to take the former President and his brother to court in whatever capacity.

Accompanied by a number of family members with various placards to show their disaffection, Sogunro said the development came to the notice of the family as a rude shock, prompting an investigation by the family.

“And after this investigation, we discovered that those behind this case aere not part of Sogunro family, which necessitated this world press conference.

“We cannot fold our arms and allow some strange people to come and subject this family’s name to ridicule. We are condemning this in its entirety.

“The litigants from what we read in the newspapers are not part of Sogunro family; so we wonder why they will say the case against Baba Obasanjo, his brother, Chief Akanle and Mama Akanle is over Sogunro Village, which we are bona fide members and we would not know anything about it?” he queried.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards displayed at the conference read: “Sogunro family NOT ingrate to Obasanjo,” “Sogunro family NOT part of case against Obasanjo at Itele,” “We know ourselves in Sogunro Village” and “Don’t be confusionnists. Ogungbemi Alagbeji family NOT part of Sogunro family.”

Answering questions from reporters if the family wasn’t pressurized to address the press conference, Sogunro, replied in the negative.

“Succumb to which pressure. I have just told you that we carried out our investigation and discovered that no member of this family was part of the case against Obasanjo and you want us to keep quiet?

“We have to come to the public to expose the desperation of these people and that is all. In Yoruba saying, you don’t scrape the hair of the owner of the head in his absence. The Sogunro family cannot be under any pressure to say what is not true,” he added.