A Jos Upper Area Court on Monday sentenced a driver, Rabiu Mohammed, 26, to one year imprisonment for stealing a cell phone, valued at N34,000.

The Presiding Judge, Mr Yahaya Mohammed, handed down the sentence after the convict pleaded guilty to a count charge of stealing.

The judge, however, gave the convict an option of N10, 000 fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Daniel Longwal, had told the court that the case was reported at the Jos Area Command Police Station on Jan.12 by one Evelyn Usman.

Longwal told the court that Usman said that while she was waiting to board a taxi at Plateau Hotel Junction, three men, riding an unregistered motorcycle, threatened her with a sword and forcefully took her Techno Spark-2 phone, valued at N34, 220.

The prosecutor told the court that during police investigation, one Rabiu Mohammed of Rikkos was arrested.

The prosecutor said that the defendant admitted committing the crime and that the stolen phone was eventually recovered.

He said that Mohammed’s two accomplices, Ibrahim Pus and Yaya Mole were still at large.

Longwal said that the offence contravened Sections 377 and 275 of the Plateau State Penal Code of Northern Nigeria.