The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has finalised arrangements to conduct primaries for aspirants eyeing councillorship and chairmanship tickets on its platform.

The two days event lated for today, Monday, February 3rd and Tuesday February 4th, 2020 would avail each councillorship aspirant the opportunity to gauge his or her level of popularity with the locals on Monday, while the chairmanship aspirants would do same on Tuesday.

A statement in Akure on Saturday by the party’s spokesman, Comrade Alex Kalejaye, said the popularity test that will produce the party’s representatives for the forthcoming ward election would take place at each ward secretariat across the state, while that of the chairmanship would be conducted at the party’s local government offices.

Kalejaye assured contestants that “the Engr. Ade Adetimehin-led state executive of the party is determined to anchor its activities on transparency and fairness, to enhance its appreciation of internal democracy.”

“The election is an opportunity for us to showcase our adherence to fairplay, justice and organisation; and our determination is to ensure that the most popular candidates emerge from the exercise.

“I want to, therefore appeal to aspirants to conduct themselves in a dignified manner, before, during, and after the primaries. Party candidates for councillorship and chairmanship positions will emerge on the 3rd and 4th of February, but the party will appreciate all those who will contribute to the overall success of the entire process,” the spokesman assured.

Read Also: U.S. visas ban: Aregbesola leads Buhari’s c’ittee

Describing the exercise as a litmus test for the state chapter to display its capability for future challenges, Kalejaye added that “we are not oblivious of the sensitive nature of local elections; its importance to the people, and the various stakeholders.”

He called on all stakeholders, including security agencies, “to be supportive of the exercise, and ensure that excessive deviant behaviours are curtailed.”