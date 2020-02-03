The Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on Monday reminded head teachers in the state that the government would need their commitment in achieving its educational policies and programmes.

The state SUBEB’s Chairman,Mr Sunny Ogwu, said that the head teachers should be ready to discharge their duties with commitment and and cooperate with Gov.Okowa’s administration.

Ogwu said that the board would continue to give priority to teachers’ welfare as well as protect them.

“The board will always protect your interest and enhance your welfare, but you must do the right thing.

‘’It is no longer business as usual. Avoid unprofessional conducts and take your duties seriously,” he said.

Ogwu said in a statement that the board was working with the local education authorities in creating an effective and efficient primary education service delivery in the state.

The chairman said that the board would take issues of indiscipline and nonchalant attitude to duties seriously.

He said that the government would also continue to reward hard work and excellence.

Ogwu, who described teachers as drivers of the education sector , restated government’s commitment to promoting quality education in the state.