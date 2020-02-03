A staff of a Micro-Finance Bank in Lagos, Olufemi Olanrewaju, on Monday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ogudu, Lagos for allegedly stealing N1.5 million from his employer.

The police charged Olanrewaju, 33, who lives in Ikorodu area of Lagos, with three counts of obtaining under false pretense, theft and forgery.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between July 5, 2018 and Nov. 20, 2019 at Ile- Ile, Ketu in Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant, while working in”Beyond Credit Micro Finance” bank, collected N1.5 million from the bank to give to some customers as loan.

The prosecution alleged that the customers were never paid.

He said that the complainant- Beyond Credit Micro Finance Bank on Nov. 21, 2019, discovered that the defendant forged the branch manager’s ‘Access Right’ and cancelled the loans meant for Ms Airat Kareem and Ganiyat Olamide from the system.

He said that the defendant replaced the names of Kareem and Olamide with different information to cover his act.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7) and 314(1) of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kebeinje adjourned the matter until Feb. 25 for continuation of hearing. (NAN