No fewer than 23 members affected by the recent Akesan market inferno benefitted from the N1 million relief initiative of Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT).

Alhaji Ma’aruf Arowosaye, the Chairman, NASFAT Relief Initiative (NRI), handed over cheques to the affected members during an event held at the NASFAT village in Oyo town, on Sunday.

Arowosaye, who sympathised with the victims, said that the significance of the event was to show love and share in the pains of the affected members.

He urged the affected members to always be steadfast in faith and be hopeful of overcoming whatever challenges they might be facing.

“The initiative is set up to cover so many things: to bail people out of their problems; to assist them where necessary and to come to their rescue whenever they are in difficulties.

“The initiative is not limited to NASFAT members alone or to Muslims alone. It is for all the needy.

“The significance of this is that we have started to show love in accordance with sunnah. We must show love to all and sundry, irrespective of their ages or religions,” he said.

Arowosaye urged all members of NASFAT to partake in the initiative, no matter how little, saying their contributions were needed to realise the objectives of the initiative.

Alhaji Abdul-Mumeen Azeez, the Oyo Zonal Chairman of the organisation, said that NASFAT had extended its mission beyond special prayer sessions to giving succour to victims of disasters and the less-privileged.

“To the beneficiaries, they have to be very careful in their ways of doing things. In their places of work where they do their businesses, they must know the kind of relationship they keep,” he said.

Alhaji Sa’adudeen Adekilekun, the Oyo Zonal Missioner, urged members to embrace the art of kindness to all, saying such would fetch them greater reward in the hereafter.

“Part of what we did today is equally interpreting one of the pillars of Islam. Whatever you push forward in terms of kindness, you meet it with God.

“They are all saving what they are going to meet with God when it is time.”

Dr AbdulRazak Adefabi, the Chairman, NASFAT, Oyo branch, appreciated the NASFAT headquarters for the gesture, pledging that they would redouble their efforts and contribute more to the growth of the society.

“It beats our imagination. It is unfortunate that Oyo branch will be the first beneficiary of this initiative. Notwithstanding, we are sincerely appreciative of the relief package,” he said.

NAN reports that the event also featured the commemoration of 2020 International Hijab Day by female members of the organisation.

The event was attended by a former NASFAT President, Alhaji Kamil Bolarinwa, a former NASFAT Financial Secretary, Alhaji Moruf Ajiroba and a host of other prominent members.

Earlier, Azeez and Adekilekun had both inaugurated the NASFAT Adeyidun prayer group as part of the organisation’s dawah expansion programmes.

(NAN)