The team leader of the Volunteer and Patriotic Muslim Scholars, Malam Salihu Abdullahi-Mai, said at a news conference in Tudun Wada, Kaduna, that the group mobilised 100 clerics for the three days fasting and prayers.

He said “prayers and fasting had become mandatory for us. We invited preachers from all the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State to immensely embark on prayers and fasting for the country.”

According to him, preachers have been authourised to commence prayers and fasting for God’s mercies over the current security situation in the country.

“We believe that in whatever situation we find ourselves, prayers and fasting are the solution to all mankind problems because God listens to his servants at any time.’’

The prayers and fasting which started on Monday was aimed at calling on God to save Nigeria and parts of Africa as a result of rising insecurity, terrorism, kidnapping, youth unemployment, poverty and other vices.

According to him during the three days’ event, there will be daily recitation and memorisation of the holy Qur’an and some other special prayers which will be offered at various Mosques.

Abdullahi-Mai equally appealed to Nigerian clerics to always remember to include Nigerian Army that were on peace mission across the universe in their prayers and urged faith organisations to also offer special prayers for peace and stability in the nation and beyond.

The cleric said “what is happening in Nigeria is a sign that we have offended God in so many ways, therefore, we have to seek for his forgiveness.”

Meanwhile, Pastor Yohanna Buru , the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna State, called on Nigerians home and abroad, Muslims and Christians, to embark on ceaseless prayers for peace and unity.

Buru also appealed to Nigerian clerics to pray for the president, governors and senators, so that they could do the needful and urged

citizens to halt spreading fake news. (NAN)

