The Ogun state government on Saturday announced plans to begin household refuse collection services from Monday.

Mr. Ola Oresanya, the Special Adviser to Gov. Dapo Abiodun on Environment, made the announcement in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

Oresanya said the intervention services which would be anchored by the Ogun Waste Management Authority, (OGWAMA) was meant to prevent residents from dumping refuse in the gutters or on the roads.

Waste Management : Ogun govt. to commence house-to -house refuse collection

“As from Monday, waste managers will go about to collect refuse from house to house free of charge,” he said.

Oresanya who stressed that the programme would be in phases across major cities and towns in the state, solicited co-operation of the residents to ensure its success.

According to him, the first phase would begin in Ijebu- Ode, Ikenne, Sagamu, Ogere and lperu council areas.

He said that government would not relent to sanction “anyone found dumping refuse on the roadside.” (NAN)