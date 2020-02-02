Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has advised members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to stop disturbing the peace of the state with their unending protests over the January 14 2020 Supreme Court judgement that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as governor of the state.

Members of the PDP had on Thursday protested again in Owerri, the state capital over the Supreme Court judgement, calling for a review of the judgement.

Gov. Uzodinma, who addressed members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state who took to the streets of Owerri on Saturday on a solidarity rally, advised the opposition to wait for 2023 election if they hope to return back to power.

Represented by the Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Placid Njoku, the governor said that “anybody still talking about Imo state governorship election must be talking about 2023. As for 2019, the issue is over.”

The governor enjoined the people of the state to ignore the PDP and their antics by accepting the Supreme Court ruling which he said is the final bus stop for adjudication of matters in the land.

“Now that God has spoken, it is all over. They should wait till 2023 to contest again, but which I am sure, they will also fail. Imo needs peace and God has settled the matter through the Supreme Court.

“The elections are over. The litigations are also over. On January 14, 2020, the Supreme Court gave us judgement and declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as the truly elected governor of Imo state. That day, the issue was over. The issue has been settled by the court. The issue has been settled by God.

“The other party had 15 senior advocates during the Supreme Court hearing. If there was anything to point out, they could have pointed it out if it was necessary. We wish PDP well. They can contest in 2023 and lose again.” Gov. Uzodinma added.

Some of the placards carried by the APC loyalists read: “Ihedioha, you were never the governor,” “Governor Uzodinma is for general welfare,” “unity and social justice,” “Hope Uzodinma, God has remembered Imo state,” “Hope Uzodinma is God sent,” “Thank God, Imo is now in good hands,” “Hope, let us march on,” “Hope is prayer answered for Ndi Imo.”

Gov. Uzodinma commended the APC members for making a case for peace in the state, assuring them that with him, there would be an enduring peace in the state.

State Chairman of the APC, Prince Marcellinus Nlemigbo said the party members came to show the governor that the decision of the apex court was good for the state.

A chieftain of the party, Chief Rex Anunobi, who spoke on behalf of Orlu zonal leaders of the party, warned the PDP to desist from recruiting miscreants and urchins to disturb the peace of the state in the guise of rallies and protests.

Anunobi, who dismissed PDP protesters in the state as rented crowds, warned that the APC would henceforth match force with force even as he charged security agencies to contain further rallies for continued peace, unity and tranquillity of the state.