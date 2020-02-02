The Taraba state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on security agencies in the country to flush out criminals and enemies of the country who appear to target adherents of a particular faith.

Chairman of the association, Rev. Isaiah Jirapye, made the call on Sunday at a prayer/walk procession held in Jalingo. Jirapye urged security operatives to use credible intelligence to identify the hideouts of such criminals and apprehend them.

According to him, Nigerians must learn to live in peace with one another irrespective of their socio-cultural and religious backgrounds, if the country is to develop.

The CAN chairman called on the federal government to rise up to its responsibility and put an end to the senseless killings, kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in parts of the country.

He praised the National President of the association, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, for drawing the attention of the federal government to the plans being made by enemies of Nigeria to generate religious tension in the country.

He also extolled the virtues of members of the state chapter of the association for going out in their numbers for the prayer walk procession.

In a related development, the Jos resident Pastor of Shepherd House Assembly International, Rev. Tajan Moltok, has conducted a special prayer session against the unending attacks on Plateau state communities.

Moltok conducted the prayers during the Sunday service of the church in Jos.

Communities in Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas recently came under attacks by gunmen as a result of which many lives were lost and properties destroyed.

The cleric prayed to God to avert further attacks and manipulations, while also praying for confusion and misunderstanding in the camp of the insurgents to destroy their plans for any intending attacks.

“We declare no attack in any village this week and beyond. We pray against the evil perpetrators and for divine intervention for God to send angels to release those in captivity,” he prayed.

The cleric together with the congregation prayed for peace in Plateau state and Nigeria, saying the attacks were obstructing normalcy in daily endeavours and governance.

In his sermon titled: “Scriptural approach to 2020,” Moltok said only the word of God can save man, as the challenges men face is the inability to believe God’s word, adding that the knowledge of God gives believers advantage over others.

“The Bible is the manual of life. The ability of the product lies in the understanding of the manual. To have understanding over scriptures and apply it, is to have understanding over life and its tribulations,” he said.

He said the content of the Bible encompasses life and understanding of one self, finding God and his power to transform, brings life as its being read, and paints the picture of what the world was meant to be and instructions to live aright with God.