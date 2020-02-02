Former Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state has advised his successor, Governor Hope Uzodinma to stop feeding the people of the state with lies.

Ihedioha, who spoke through his media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu in a statement and made available to newsmen, said the claims by Gov. Uzodinma concerning the Supreme Court judgment, the matters arising from it, restoration of pipe- borne water and electricity in the state capital, as well as payment of all outstanding salaries owed civil servants were tissues of lies and deliberate distortion of facts, aimed at currying legitimacy.

He said that “firstly, we bear no grudge over his statement that the Supreme Court cannot review its January 14, 2020 judgment. That is the extent he knows, in order to sustain the illegitimacy of his government.

“Truth remains that he is quite convinced that his position is founded on clear illegitimacy. Hence, he is not expected to say anything different from what he feels will interest his very few supporters.

“Uzodinma by claiming that time for election petition has elapsed is playing to the gallery. He engaged in a failed ambush of the Supreme Court. The court knows that Emeka Ihedioha has a very good case as shown in all the glaring facts of the matter and so does not require his lame opinion.”

The statement maintained that it is on record that Ihedioha restored the salaries of the entire workers in the service from 70 per cent to 100 per cent as well as pension and they were paid as and when due to Imo workers until the Supreme Court judgment.

“Senator Uzodimma also claimed that no governor had visited the State Secretariat, Owerri. This is the height of mockery of the collective workforce in the state.

“It is well known that Ihedioha visited state secretariat on July 2, 2019. During that visit, he addressed very happy and enthusiastic workers who genuinely threw their support behind his administration.

“Uzodinma’s claim that he restored water and electricity supply to the secretariat is another barefaced falsehood; it is on record that the rebuild Imo administration ensured that electricity as well as pipe -borne water were restored after eight years at the secretariat on the September 13, 2019,” the statement added.

It further stated that the reactivation and reticulation of water in the state was later achieved, leading to clean pipe-borne water running again in parts of Owerri city for the first time since 2011.