The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) have agreed to set up a technical committee to reinvigorate their partnership on the empowerment of corps members for self-employment.

This decision came when the NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim paid a courtesy visit to his counterpart at the ITF, Sir Joseph Ari in Jos, Plateau state.

Ibrahim spoke of the achievements made so far by the NYSC through its Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED).

He disclosed that 1.4 million corps members have so far been sensitized and trained on entrepreneurship development, adding that many of them have already established their own successful businesses.

The director-general expressed confidence that more feats would be achieved if the scheme is availed of the technical support of the ITFm and assured of the corps commitment to further strengthen the cordial working relationship between the two agencies.

Responding, the ITF Director-General, Sir Joseph Ari, welcomed the renewed commitment of the NYSC management to the partnership on empowerment of corps members.

Ari disclosed that the ITF has already designed a programme called ‘Graduate up-skilling,’ which would enable youths learn vocational and entrepreneurship skills for self-employment at the end of their academic pursuits.

He said the programme which is in alignment with models in Brazil, Germany and Israel would be beneficial to the country and congratulated the NYSC director-general on the feats achieved so far since his appointment.

“I am sure that given your pedigree and your track records in other places you have worked, many landmark achievements will be recorded in the scheme.

“I have read news of your exploits, and I have no doubt in my mind that you are a visionary leader, who has come to the NYSC to make contributions for the benefit of our great country,” he said.