A non-governmental organization, I.A. Foundation on Sunday appealed to federal and state governments to give more priority to education through adequate funding.

Founder of the organisation, Mrs. Ibironke Adeagbo, who made the appeal in Lagos, said government at all levels need to do more in funding the education sector while making basic education free and compulsory as enshrined in the constitution.

“Education is a human right issue which does not have to be tied to an economic outcome. If a child does not have the basic education, you have literally denied him his human right to enjoy good economic livelihood in the future.

“This is why we are here to partner with the government to ensure kids out-of-school go back to learn, ’’ she said.

According to her, the body is partnering with the federal government to rehabilitate street children back to school.

“The primary motive of the Foundation is to send street children back to school and to also focus on the girl-child in the north east. We are also helping children with learning difficulties get special educational needs,” Adeagbo said.

She said that the foundation is also working with the Ogun state government and visiting some schools in that state to assist some children who could not afford to pay their school fees.

On how many children the foundation plans to empower, the founder said the funds would determine the number of kids they intend to educate.

“It is going to be a lot of students but we need to identify the students and their needs and there will be a criteria to know if we will sponsor the kid or not.

“By the time we get donors from our sponsors both in Nigeria and the UK, then we look at the resources and the number of children that are seeking for the help

“There would be a fundraising in the UK for the purpose of getting more money to fund the street children in Nigeria,” Adeagbo said.