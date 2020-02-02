A 30-year-old man was on Sunday caught with what is suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the Sabon Tasha branch of the Living Faith Church (aka Winners Chapel) in Kaduna.

Reports gathered stated that this is not the first time the suspect was coming to the church, adding that just last week, he came but was sent away.

According to reports the Chief Security Officer of the parish, Edet stated that the suspect was monitored on a CCTV camera carrying the bag into the church auditorium.

According to him, the suspect successfully gained access and was already seated before his bag was searched and the explosive device was found.

Edet, who said he is not in a position to hand out details to the press, appealed to our correspondent to wait to get details from the presiding pastor when the service is over.

He however, said the suspect has been handed over to the police and moved to the Sabon Tasha Police Division.

Meanwhile, an officer at the Sabo police station has confirmed that the suspect was actually brought to the station.