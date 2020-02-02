The Lagos state Police Command on Sunday said a total of 188 motorcycles and 78 tricycles were impounded during the enforcement of the state government’s directive on the ban of motorcycles and tricycles in some local government areas in the state.

While 40 violators were said to have been arrested, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who disclosed this in a press statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Elkana Bala, expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with the new directive.

Odunmosu further stated that 22 vehicles, some of which were VIP escort vehicles without registration numbers, vehicles with defaced and covered plate numbers and vehicles driving against traffic were also impounded.

The state police boss urged Lagosians to support the state government and the police in ensuring that the state remains safe and secure for all to live and do business.

He said: “ On February 1, we deployed area commanders, divisional police officers, state traffic officers, area traffic officers, divisional traffic officers, Lagos state Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences and other police officers to fully enforce the ban on the use of motorcycles and tricycles across the state.

“A total of 40 violators were arrested in different parts of the state. 188 motorcycles and 78 tricycles were impounded. We went round the state to monitor compliance and we are satisfied with the level of compliance across the state and thank the good people of Lagos State for their cooperation.

Read Also: Chinda, 3 others face suspension over minority leadership tussle

“Others arrested are VIP escort vehicles without registration numbers, vehicles with defaced and covered plate numbers and vehicles driving against traffic. In all 22 vehicles were impounded. The fact is that no one is above the law.

“I therefore, call on Lagosians irrespective of their social status, to support the police in its quest to provide a safe and secured state for everyone to live in and to carry out their lawful businesses. The enforcement is a continuous exercise and violators will be dealt with in line with extant laws on traffic.”