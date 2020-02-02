Youth wing of Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has alleged that kidnap gangs in Kaduna State have kidnap Igbo traders, were taken into the bush.

The group on Sunday lamented the disappearance of luxury bus with mostly Igbo traders in the northern part of the country.

The National Youth Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Arthur Obiora, speaking in Enugu said “On Jan. 14, kidnappers in military camouflage uniforms within Kaduna-Kachi axis by NNPC Road forceful stopped a fully loaded luxury bus belonging to Ezenwata Transport and they used the same bus to stop ongoing luxury bus from GUO Transport and some other smaller vehicles.

“These passengers numbering over 120 people, who are mostly Igbo traders, were abducted and taken into the bush. The incident was reported to the police and the police know about it.

“The owner of the Ezenwata Transport luxury had to retrieve the luxury bus, which was coming from Kano to Onitsha, involved and park it at the nearest police station to the scene of the incident due to the personal belongs and goods of the traders still in that bus.

“But, till today, no one had heard any development concerning that incidents and large number of the individuals abducted in that particular incident.

“Another similar incident happened on Monday, Jan. 27; within same NNPC Road few kilometers metres away from the point of the former incident; kidnappers abducted passengers in three luxury buses and few small vehicles coming from Sokoto and heading to Onitsha.

“This time around it was GUO Transport, Ezenwata Transport and Young Shall Grow Transport luxury buses that are under the Luxury Buses Owners Association. This second abduction involved over 200 people mostly Igbo traders and as speak to you, we have not heard anything about them also.

“It is clear we cannot continue to forge ahead as a nation when some criminals are already deploying tactics to eliminate Igbo traders or inflict fear on our people in order to bring to end the age-long beneficial trade between northern traders and their counterparts from the East,’’ he said.