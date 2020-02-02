Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has approved the appointment of Usman Marafa, as Chairman of the 15-member Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.



Mr Homwashi Wonosikou, the Press Secretary to the governor, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Yola.

Wonosikou who did not gave details on the other members of the board, disclosed that the governor urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He added that the appointment was with the immediate effect.

Daily Times reports that until his appointment Marafa was an Islamic cleric in the state.