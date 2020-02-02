…As Malami departs for US

The federal government has commenced moves to sign a tripartite agreement with the United States of America for the repatriation of looted assets.

Already, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has departed Nigeria to attend a three-day meeting of the United States-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Washington DC.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the minister, Dr. Umar Gwandu, the minister is expected to on behalf of the federal government sign a tripartite agreement with Nigeria, the Island of New Jersey and the United States.

The statement, which was made available to the Daily Times on Sunday, disclosed that the agreement is for the repatriation of $321million looted assets and as part of the federal government’s efforts to recover more stolen funds stashed abroad.

The statement added that the meeting is an annual event between Nigeria and the US aimed at reviewing bilateral relations and taking necessary steps to advance mutual interest in all diplomatic areas among the two countries.

“The meeting is not an ad hoc event for addressing impromptu concerns, but a friendly bi-national meeting that holds annually devoid of intervening concerns or relating to the internal affairs of the participating states.

Apart from Malami, the federal government’s delegation also expected to be part of the meeting include Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd); Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) as well as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Faruk.